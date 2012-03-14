MUMBAI, March 14 India gold futures are
seen opening higher on Wednesday, tracking firm overseas
markets, while copper may ease weighed by gains in the rupee and
a weak London market.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed down 0.5 percent at 27,832
rupees per 10 grams on Tuesday.
* International spot gold regained some strength on
Wednesday on bargain hunting after prices dropped about 2
percent in the previous session. [ID: nL4E8EE0C5]
* The most-active copper for April delivery on the
MCX last ended 1.12 percent higher at 432.2 rupees per kg.
* The rupee, which gained in early trades on Wednesday,
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow and red metal.
* London copper prices traded slightly lower on Wednesday,
off a one-week high hit in the previous session on upbeat data
from the United States and Germany, and the Federal Reserve's
acknowledgement of signs of economic recovery.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)