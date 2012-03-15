MUMBAI, March 15 India gold futures are seen opening higher on Thursday, tracking a rebound in global prices, while copper may open steady as a weak rupee is seen offsetting losses in the London market.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed down 1.43 percent at 27,443 rupees per 10 grams on Wednesday.

* International spot gold regained some strength on Thursday after a fall in the previous session attracted bargain hunters.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 0.74 percent lower at 429 rupees per kg.

* The rupee, which fell in early trades on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow and red metals.

* London copper edged lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as prices remained under pressure from a firmer dollar and lingering concerns of demand in China, the world's top consumer of the metal. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)