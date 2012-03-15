Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 15 India gold futures are seen opening higher on Thursday, tracking a rebound in global prices, while copper may open steady as a weak rupee is seen offsetting losses in the London market.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed down 1.43 percent at 27,443 rupees per 10 grams on Wednesday.
* International spot gold regained some strength on Thursday after a fall in the previous session attracted bargain hunters.
* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 0.74 percent lower at 429 rupees per kg.
* The rupee, which fell in early trades on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow and red metals.
* London copper edged lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as prices remained under pressure from a firmer dollar and lingering concerns of demand in China, the world's top consumer of the metal. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0