MUMBAI, March 16 Indian gold futures are likely to nudge up early on Friday, following a similar trend in the world market, while copper is seen easing on a weak London market and firm rupee.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed up 0.95 percent at 27,704 rupees per 10 grams on Thursday.

* International spot gold extended gains on Friday, while London copper futures edged lower.

* The most-active copper for April delivery on the MCX last ended 1.31 percent higher at 434.6 rupees per kg.

* The rupee, which rose early on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow and red metals. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)