MUMBAI, March 22 Pepper futures in India fell on Thursday as traders continued to book profits taking advantage of higher prices but lower supplies and weak stocks limited the losses.

* At 2:27 p.m., the most-active pepper for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.44 percent at 41,690 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has risen more than 4 percent this month.

* "Some profit-taking is seen, but April contract is unlikely to fall below 41,000 rupees because supplies are very thin," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Overall supplies have been low in the local market since the start of the season on reduced arrivals from farmers, who expect further price increases due to lower estimated output.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 704 rupees to 40,611 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures bounced back from a new contract low on some bargain-buying supported by good export demand, but large new season crop arrivals restricted the gains.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery rose 0.12 percent to 12,085 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 12,027.5 rupees. The contract has fallen more than 15 percent this month.

* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera was trading almost steady at 12,763.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies in Unjha market have risen to 38,000-40,000 bags of 60 kg each compared with 28,000-30,000 bags a week ago.

* "Export demand is good for Indian-origin jeera. Most of the demand is coming from Dubai and the U.S.. But higher supplies are keeping prices under pressure," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvested from February.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as higher domestic supplies at the Erode spot market and expectations of a bumper crop weighed on sentiment.

* Turmeric auctions have been cancelled at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh in the week to March 24 due to an excess supply of the fresh crop.

* Daily arrivals have touched about 22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Erode market in Tamil Nadu, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* Turmeric for April contract edged down 0.37 percent at 4,304 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall trend looks weak because of a bumper crop this year. Demand is also not supportive," said Rao from Angel Commodities.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)