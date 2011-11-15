Nov 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.41 percent on Tuesday compared with 5.16 percent the previous day.

The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.61 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. --------------------------------------------------------------

Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR

dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/12/11) 30.50/32.00 06.88/07.22 07.14/07.48 2M(17/01/12) 52.00/53.75 06.15/06.36 06.52/06.72 3M(17/02/12) 71.50/73.25 05.61/05.75 06.09/06.23 6M(17/05/12) 117.00/119.00 04.64/04.72 05.34/05.41 1Y(19/11/12) 182.00/184.00 03.57/03.61 04.61/04.65

Spot rate : 1$ = 50.5645 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.