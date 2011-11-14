Nov 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.16 percent on
Monday compared with 4.84 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.50 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(16/12/11) 27.25/28.75 06.62/06.98 06.87/07.24
2M(17/01/12) 50.75/52.25 05.97/06.14 06.32/06.50
3M(16/02/12) 68.25/69.75 05.41/05.53 05.88/06.00
6M(16/05/12) 109.75/111.75 04.39/04.47 05.08/05.16
1Y(16/11/12) 172.00/174.00 03.42/03.46 04.46/04.50
Spot rate : 1$ = 50.0845 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
