Nov 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.16 percent on Monday compared with 4.84 percent the previous day.

The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.50 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. --------------------------------------------------------------

Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR

dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/12/11) 27.25/28.75 06.62/06.98 06.87/07.24 2M(17/01/12) 50.75/52.25 05.97/06.14 06.32/06.50 3M(16/02/12) 68.25/69.75 05.41/05.53 05.88/06.00 6M(16/05/12) 109.75/111.75 04.39/04.47 05.08/05.16 1Y(16/11/12) 172.00/174.00 03.42/03.46 04.46/04.50

Spot rate : 1$ = 50.0845 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page .

The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,.

Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology.

FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)