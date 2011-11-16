Nov 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.33 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.41 percent the previous day.

The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.74 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. --------------------------------------------------------------

Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR

dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/12/11) 29.50/31.50 06.82/07.29 07.08/07.54 2M(18/01/12) 51.75/53.75 06.08/06.32 06.45/06.68 3M(21/02/12) 72.75/74.75 05.49/05.64 05.98/06.13 6M(18/05/12) 115.50/117.50 04.55/04.63 05.25/05.33 1Y(19/11/12) 181.25/183.50 03.54/03.59 04.59/04.63

Spot rate : 1$ = 50.9010 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.