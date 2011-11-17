Nov 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.57 percent on Thursday compared with 5.33 percent the previous day.

The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.77 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. --------------------------------------------------------------

Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR

dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/12/11) 29.75/31.25 07.14/07.50 07.40/07.76 2M(23/01/12) 55.00/56.75 06.28/06.48 06.66/06.86 3M(21/02/12) 73.50/75.50 05.75/05.91 06.24/06.40 6M(21/05/12) 120.75/122.75 04.77/04.85 05.49/05.57 1Y(21/11/12) 190.25/192.25 03.74/03.78 04.80/04.84

Spot rate : 1$ = 50.7220 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page .

The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,.

Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology.

FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)