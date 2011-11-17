Nov 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.57 percent on
Thursday compared with 5.33 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.77 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(21/12/11) 29.75/31.25 07.14/07.50 07.40/07.76
2M(23/01/12) 55.00/56.75 06.28/06.48 06.66/06.86
3M(21/02/12) 73.50/75.50 05.75/05.91 06.24/06.40
6M(21/05/12) 120.75/122.75 04.77/04.85 05.49/05.57
1Y(21/11/12) 190.25/192.25 03.74/03.78 04.80/04.84
Spot rate : 1$ = 50.7220 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)