Nov 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 4.77 percent on Friday compared with 5.57 percent the previous day.

The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.48 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. --------------------------------------------------------------

Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR

dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/12/11) 25.25/27.25 05.98/06.46 06.24/06.72 2M(23/01/12) 43.75/45.75 05.02/05.24 05.39/05.62 3M(22/02/12) 59.00/61.00 04.56/04.71 05.06/05.21 6M(22/05/12) 101.75/103.75 03.97/04.05 04.70/04.77 1Y(23/11/12) 168.50/170.75 03.26/03.31 04.33/04.37

Spot rate : 1$ = 51.3530 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page .

The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,.

Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology.

FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.