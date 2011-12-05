Dec 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.66 percent on Monday compared with 5.58 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.26 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/01/12) 28.00/29.50 06.21/06.55 06.49/06.83 2M(08/02/12) 49.25/51.00 05.64/05.84 06.04/06.24 3M(09/03/12) 68.00/70.00 05.25/05.40 05.80/05.95 6M(08/06/12) 123.75/125.75 04.80/04.88 05.59/05.66 1Y(10/12/12) 202.00/204.00 03.90/03.94 05.03/05.07 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.3925 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)