Dec 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.66 percent on
Monday compared with 5.58 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.26 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(09/01/12) 28.00/29.50 06.21/06.55 06.49/06.83
2M(08/02/12) 49.25/51.00 05.64/05.84 06.04/06.24
3M(09/03/12) 68.00/70.00 05.25/05.40 05.80/05.95
6M(08/06/12) 123.75/125.75 04.80/04.88 05.59/05.66
1Y(10/12/12) 202.00/204.00 03.90/03.94 05.03/05.07
Spot rate : 1$ = 51.3925 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
