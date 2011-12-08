Dec 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.97 percent on Thursday compared with 6.06 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.59 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/01/12) 28.75/30.50 06.54/06.94 06.82/07.22 2M(13/02/12) 52.75/54.50 05.90/06.10 06.31/06.50 3M(12/03/12) 72.25/74.25 05.60/05.75 06.15/06.31 6M(12/06/12) 132.50/134.50 05.10/05.18 05.89/05.97 1Y(12/12/12) 210.00/212.00 04.04/04.08 05.19/05.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.7780 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)