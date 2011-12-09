Dec 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.10 percent on Friday compared with 5.97 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.66 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/01/12) 30.50/32.25 06.88/07.27 07.16/07.55 2M(13/02/12) 54.75/56.75 06.17/06.40 06.58/06.81 3M(13/03/12) 75.25/77.25 05.78/05.93 06.34/06.49 6M(13/06/12) 137.00/139.00 05.23/05.31 06.02/06.10 1Y(13/12/12) 214.00/216.00 04.09/04.12 05.23/05.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.2285 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)