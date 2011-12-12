Dec 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.24 percent on Monday compared with 6.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.67 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/01/12) 33.50/35.25 06.86/07.22 07.14/07.50 2M(14/02/12) 55.00/56.75 06.18/06.37 06.59/06.78 3M(14/03/12) 75.75/77.50 05.80/05.93 06.35/06.49 6M(14/06/12) 141.00/143.00 05.36/05.44 06.16/06.24 1Y(14/12/12) 223.00/225.00 04.24/04.28 05.39/05.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.4238 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)