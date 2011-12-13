Dec 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.00 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-THOMSON REUTERS Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.63 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/01/12) 33.50/35.00 06.94/07.25 07.22/07.53 2M(15/02/12) 55.75/57.50 06.15/06.34 06.56/06.75 3M(15/03/12) 76.00/78.00 05.71/05.86 06.27/06.42 6M(15/06/12) 137.25/139.25 05.13/05.20 05.93/06.00 1Y(17/12/12) 211.25/213.25 03.92/03.96 05.08/05.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.4030 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)