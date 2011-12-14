Dec 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.35 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.00 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.68 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/01/12) 33.50/35.25 07.13/07.50 07.42/07.79 2M(16/02/12) 58.50/60.25 06.43/06.62 06.85/07.04 3M(16/03/12) 80.50/82.50 06.03/06.18 06.60/06.75 6M(18/06/12) 148.50/150.50 05.47/05.54 06.28/06.35 1Y(17/12/12) 228.50/230.50 04.24/04.28 05.40/05.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.5770 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)