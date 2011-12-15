Dec 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.02 percent on Thursday compared with 6.35 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.72 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/01/12) 35.75/37.75 07.76/08.20 08.05/08.49 2M(21/02/12) 68.00/70.00 07.15/07.36 07.57/07.78 3M(19/03/12) 91.50/93.50 06.77/06.91 07.34/07.49 6M(19/06/12) 166.00/168.50 06.10/06.20 06.92/07.02 1Y(19/12/12) 258.50/261.25 04.75/04.80 05.93/05.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2355 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)