Dec 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.97 percent on
Friday compared with 7.02 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.57 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(20/01/12) 32.75/34.75 07.30/07.75 07.59/08.04
2M(21/02/12) 62.50/65.00 06.86/07.13 07.28/07.56
3M(20/03/12) 87.25/90.00 06.63/06.84 07.21/07.42
6M(20/06/12) 159.50/162.75 06.02/06.15 06.85/06.97
1Y(20/12/12) 245.50/250.00 04.64/04.72 05.81/05.90
Spot rate : 1$ = 52.8140 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)