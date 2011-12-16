Dec 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.97 percent on Friday compared with 7.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.57 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/01/12) 32.75/34.75 07.30/07.75 07.59/08.04 2M(21/02/12) 62.50/65.00 06.86/07.13 07.28/07.56 3M(20/03/12) 87.25/90.00 06.63/06.84 07.21/07.42 6M(20/06/12) 159.50/162.75 06.02/06.15 06.85/06.97 1Y(20/12/12) 245.50/250.00 04.64/04.72 05.81/05.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.8140 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)