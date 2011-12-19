Dec 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.24 percent on Monday compared with 6.97 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.47 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/01/12) 37.25/39.25 07.78/08.20 08.07/08.49 2M(21/02/12) 65.75/68.25 07.31/07.59 07.74/08.01 3M(21/03/12) 92.50/95.25 07.01/07.21 07.59/07.80 6M(21/06/12) 167.50/170.25 06.31/06.41 07.14/07.24 1Y(21/12/12) 255.50/258.50 04.81/04.87 06.00/06.05 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.9575 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)