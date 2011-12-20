Dec 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.52 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.58 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/01/12) 37.75/39.75 08.12/08.55 08.42/08.85 2M(22/02/12) 69.75/72.00 07.74/07.99 08.17/08.42 3M(22/03/12) 98.75/101.50 07.47/07.68 08.06/08.27 6M(22/06/12) 174.75/177.75 06.57/06.69 07.41/07.52 1Y(24/12/12) 269.75/272.75 05.05/05.10 06.24/06.29 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.0270 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)