Dec 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.82 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.52 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
10.12 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/01/12) 38.25/40.00 08.55/08.94 08.85/09.24
2M(23/02/12) 72.00/74.00 08.05/08.27 08.48/08.70
3M(26/03/12) 105.25/107.75 07.76/07.94 08.35/08.53
6M(25/06/12) 183.75/186.25 06.88/06.98 07.72/07.82
1Y(24/12/12) 282.75/285.50 05.34/05.39 06.53/06.59
Spot rate : 1$ = 52.6750 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)