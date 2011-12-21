Dec 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.82 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.52 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.12 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/01/12) 38.25/40.00 08.55/08.94 08.85/09.24 2M(23/02/12) 72.00/74.00 08.05/08.27 08.48/08.70 3M(26/03/12) 105.25/107.75 07.76/07.94 08.35/08.53 6M(25/06/12) 183.75/186.25 06.88/06.98 07.72/07.82 1Y(24/12/12) 282.75/285.50 05.34/05.39 06.53/06.59 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.6750 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)