Dec 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.55 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.84 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/01/12) 41.75/43.25 08.95/09.27 09.25/09.57 2M(29/02/12) 71.25/73.00 08.01/08.21 08.45/08.65 3M(30/03/12) 98.75/101.00 07.44/07.61 08.04/08.21 6M(29/06/12) 175.75/178.00 06.62/06.71 07.47/07.55 1Y(31/12/12) 273.00/275.50 05.10/05.15 06.30/06.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.2145 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)