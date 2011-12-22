Dec 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.74 percent on Thursday compared with 7.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.40 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/01/12) 38.00/39.75 08.48/08.87 08.78/09.17 2M(27/02/12) 71.50/73.50 07.97/08.20 08.41/08.63 3M(27/03/12) 101.25/103.50 07.69/07.87 08.29/08.46 6M(27/06/12) 180.00/182.50 06.80/06.90 07.64/07.74 1Y(27/12/12) 277.25/280.00 05.24/05.29 06.43/06.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.7825 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)