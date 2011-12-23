Dec 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.46 percent on Friday compared with 7.74 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.96 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/01/12) 38.50/40.50 08.60/09.04 08.90/09.35 2M(27/02/12) 71.00/73.25 07.93/08.18 08.36/08.61 3M(27/03/12) 99.00/101.25 07.53/07.70 08.13/08.30 6M(27/06/12) 172.50/175.00 06.53/06.62 07.37/07.46 1Y(27/12/12) 265.00/267.75 05.01/05.06 06.21/06.26 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.7220 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)