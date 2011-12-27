Dec 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.28 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.35 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.71 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(30/01/12) 39.00/40.75 08.41/08.79 08.71/09.09
2M(29/02/12) 68.50/70.50 07.62/07.85 08.06/08.28
3M(29/03/12) 95.00/97.00 07.20/07.36 07.80/07.95
6M(29/06/12) 168.25/170.75 06.34/06.44 07.19/07.28
1Y(31/12/12) 259.50/262.00 04.87/04.91 06.06/06.11
Spot rate : 1$ = 52.8945 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: The Libor Rates are as of 23 December 2011.
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
