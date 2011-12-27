Dec 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.28 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.35 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.71 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/01/12) 39.00/40.75 08.41/08.79 08.71/09.09 2M(29/02/12) 68.50/70.50 07.62/07.85 08.06/08.28 3M(29/03/12) 95.00/97.00 07.20/07.36 07.80/07.95 6M(29/06/12) 168.25/170.75 06.34/06.44 07.19/07.28 1Y(31/12/12) 259.50/262.00 04.87/04.91 06.06/06.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.8945 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: The Libor Rates are as of 23 December 2011. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)