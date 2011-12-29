Dec 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.35 percent on Thursday compared with 7.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.64 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/02/12) 37.50/39.50 08.27/08.72 08.58/09.02 2M(05/03/12) 68.50/70.50 07.56/07.78 08.00/08.22 3M(03/04/12) 101.00/103.00 07.59/07.74 08.19/08.34 6M(03/07/12) 170.75/173.00 06.42/06.50 07.26/07.35 1Y(03/01/13) 270.50/273.50 05.06/05.11 06.26/06.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.3585 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)