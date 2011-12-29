Dec 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.35 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.55 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.64 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(03/02/12) 37.50/39.50 08.27/08.72 08.58/09.02
2M(05/03/12) 68.50/70.50 07.56/07.78 08.00/08.22
3M(03/04/12) 101.00/103.00 07.59/07.74 08.19/08.34
6M(03/07/12) 170.75/173.00 06.42/06.50 07.26/07.35
1Y(03/01/13) 270.50/273.50 05.06/05.11 06.26/06.31
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.3585 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
