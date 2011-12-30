Dec 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on Friday compared with 7.35 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.18 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/02/12) 35.75/37.75 07.90/08.34 08.20/08.65 2M(05/03/12) 65.75/67.75 07.27/07.49 07.71/07.93 3M(03/04/12) 97.00/99.25 07.30/07.47 07.90/08.07 6M(03/07/12) 167.00/169.25 06.29/06.37 07.13/07.22 1Y(03/01/13) 269.75/272.25 05.05/05.10 06.25/06.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.2660 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)