Jan 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Monday compared with 7.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.18 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/02/12) 37.50/39.50 07.78/08.20 08.08/08.50 2M(05/03/12) 64.50/66.50 07.24/07.47 07.68/07.90 3M(04/04/12) 96.50/98.50 07.26/07.41 07.86/08.01 6M(05/07/12) 165.25/167.25 06.18/06.26 07.03/07.10 1Y(04/01/13) 265.25/267.50 04.96/05.01 06.16/06.21 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.2975 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: The Libor Rates are as of 30 December 2011. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)