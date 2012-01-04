Jan 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.83 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.68 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/02/12) 34.00/36.00 07.53/07.98 07.83/08.28 2M(06/03/12) 61.00/63.00 06.98/07.21 07.42/07.65 3M(09/04/12) 94.50/96.50 06.91/07.05 07.51/07.65 6M(06/07/12) 156.50/158.50 05.91/05.98 06.75/06.83 1Y(07/01/13) 253.50/255.75 04.74/04.79 05.95/05.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.1400 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)