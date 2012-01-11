Jan 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.36 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.89 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/02/12) 36.00/37.75 08.19/08.59 08.49/08.89 2M(13/03/12) 64.50/66.50 07.58/07.82 08.02/08.25 3M(13/04/12) 96.25/98.25 07.46/07.62 08.06/08.21 6M(13/07/12) 166.00/168.00 06.43/06.51 07.28/07.36 1Y(14/01/13) 269.00/271.00 05.17/05.21 06.37/06.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.7495 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)