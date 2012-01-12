Jan 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.48 percent on Thursday compared with 7.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.18 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/02/12) 36.25/38.00 08.24/08.63 08.53/08.93 2M(19/03/12) 67.25/69.25 07.64/07.87 08.07/08.30 3M(17/04/12) 98.25/100.25 07.60/07.76 08.19/08.35 6M(17/07/12) 169.50/171.50 06.56/06.64 07.40/07.48 1Y(17/01/13) 272.75/274.75 05.25/05.29 06.44/06.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.8290 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)