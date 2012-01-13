Jan 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.77 percent on Friday compared with 7.48 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.15 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/02/12) 37.25/39.25 08.53/08.99 08.82/09.28 2M(19/03/12) 70.00/72.00 08.01/08.24 08.44/08.67 3M(17/04/12) 102.25/104.25 07.97/08.13 08.56/08.72 6M(17/07/12) 176.00/178.00 06.86/06.94 07.70/07.77 1Y(17/01/13) 282.50/284.50 05.48/05.52 06.67/06.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.4310 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)