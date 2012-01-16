Jan 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.58 percent on Monday compared with 7.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.15 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/02/12) 40.75/42.50 08.47/08.83 08.76/09.12 2M(19/03/12) 68.00/70.00 07.88/08.11 08.30/08.53 3M(18/04/12) 100.00/102.00 07.77/07.92 08.35/08.50 6M(18/07/12) 171.75/173.75 06.67/06.75 07.50/07.58 1Y(18/01/13) 274.50/276.50 05.30/05.34 06.49/06.53 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.6545 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)