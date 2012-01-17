Jan 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.91 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.58 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.55 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/02/12) 40.50/42.25 08.77/09.15 09.06/09.44 2M(19/03/12) 69.50/71.50 08.28/08.52 08.70/08.94 3M(19/04/12) 103.50/105.50 08.13/08.29 08.71/08.87 6M(19/07/12) 178.25/180.25 07.00/07.08 07.83/07.91 1Y(22/01/13) 286.50/288.50 05.55/05.59 06.74/06.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.0650 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)