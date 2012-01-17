ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady; bank Tier 2 in demand
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
Jan 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.91 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.58 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.55 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/02/12) 40.50/42.25 08.77/09.15 09.06/09.44 2M(19/03/12) 69.50/71.50 08.28/08.52 08.70/08.94 3M(19/04/12) 103.50/105.50 08.13/08.29 08.71/08.87 6M(19/07/12) 178.25/180.25 07.00/07.08 07.83/07.91 1Y(22/01/13) 286.50/288.50 05.55/05.59 06.74/06.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.0650 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
* FOMC two-day policy meeting starts later in the day * Gold touches weakest since June 2 * Palladium hovers near 16-year high hit last week (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 13 Gold held steady on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to provide hints on the central bank's interest rate policy for the remainder of the year. The Fed is widely expected to hike intere