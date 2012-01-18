Jan 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.93 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.91 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.67 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(21/02/12) 39.50/41.25 08.89/09.29 09.18/09.57
2M(20/03/12) 69.75/71.75 08.37/08.61 08.80/09.04
3M(20/04/12) 103.75/105.75 08.21/08.37 08.79/08.95
6M(20/07/12) 177.25/179.25 07.02/07.10 07.85/07.93
1Y(22/01/13) 282.50/284.50 05.53/05.57 06.72/06.76
Spot rate : 1$ = 50.6655 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
