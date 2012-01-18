Jan 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.93 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.91 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.67 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/02/12) 39.50/41.25 08.89/09.29 09.18/09.57 2M(20/03/12) 69.75/71.75 08.37/08.61 08.80/09.04 3M(20/04/12) 103.75/105.75 08.21/08.37 08.79/08.95 6M(20/07/12) 177.25/179.25 07.02/07.10 07.85/07.93 1Y(22/01/13) 282.50/284.50 05.53/05.57 06.72/06.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.6655 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)