Jan 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.29 percent on Friday compared with 8.29 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.91 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/02/12) 39.75/41.00 09.30/09.59 09.58/09.88 2M(26/03/12) 75.50/77.50 08.83/09.07 09.25/09.49 3M(24/04/12) 108.75/110.75 08.67/08.83 09.25/09.41 6M(24/07/12) 185.25/187.25 07.38/07.46 08.21/08.29 1Y(24/01/13) 292.00/294.00 05.79/05.83 06.98/07.02 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.3288 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)