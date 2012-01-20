Jan 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.29 percent on
Friday compared with 8.29 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.91 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(24/02/12) 39.75/41.00 09.30/09.59 09.58/09.88
2M(26/03/12) 75.50/77.50 08.83/09.07 09.25/09.49
3M(24/04/12) 108.75/110.75 08.67/08.83 09.25/09.41
6M(24/07/12) 185.25/187.25 07.38/07.46 08.21/08.29
1Y(24/01/13) 292.00/294.00 05.79/05.83 06.98/07.02
Spot rate : 1$ = 50.3288 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)