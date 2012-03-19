Mar 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.39 percent on Monday compared with 8.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.99 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/04/12) 43.00/44.50 09.49/09.82 09.74/10.07 2M(21/05/12) 73.75/75.50 08.80/09.01 09.16/09.37 3M(21/06/12) 107.25/109.25 08.49/08.65 08.98/09.14 6M(21/09/12) 190.25/192.25 07.53/07.61 08.31/08.39 1Y(21/03/13) 319.50/321.50 06.37/06.41 07.51/07.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.1245 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)