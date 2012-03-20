Mar 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.49 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.39 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.11 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/04/12) 42.25/43.75 09.59/09.93 09.84/10.18 2M(22/05/12) 74.50/76.25 08.87/09.08 09.23/09.44 3M(22/06/12) 108.00/109.75 08.53/08.66 09.02/09.16 6M(24/09/12) 195.50/197.50 07.63/07.71 08.41/08.49 1Y(22/03/13) 324.50/326.50 06.46/06.50 07.59/07.63 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.2545 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)