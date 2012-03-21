Mar 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.62 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.23 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/04/12) 42.50/44.00 09.89/10.24 10.14/10.49 2M(29/05/12) 79.75/81.25 08.99/09.16 09.35/09.52 3M(26/06/12) 110.25/112.25 08.65/08.80 09.14/09.29 6M(26/09/12) 198.00/200.00 07.76/07.84 08.54/08.62 1Y(26/03/13) 331.00/333.00 06.54/06.58 07.68/07.72 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.5935 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)