Mar 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.72 percent on Thursday compared with 8.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.98 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/04/12) 46.00/47.50 10.64/10.99 10.89/11.23 2M(29/05/12) 82.00/84.00 09.33/09.56 09.69/09.92 3M(27/06/12) 114.25/116.25 08.90/09.06 09.40/09.55 6M(27/09/12) 201.75/203.75 07.86/07.94 08.64/08.72 1Y(27/03/13) 335.75/337.75 06.60/06.63 07.73/07.77 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.9055 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)