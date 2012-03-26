Mar 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.16 percent on Monday compared with 8.72 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.40 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/04/12) 48.50/49.75 10.46/10.72 10.70/10.97 2M(29/05/12) 79.75/81.25 09.15/09.32 09.51/09.68 3M(28/06/12) 109.50/111.25 08.47/08.60 08.96/09.09 6M(28/09/12) 189.00/191.00 07.31/07.38 08.08/08.16 1Y(28/03/13) 316.75/318.75 06.17/06.21 07.31/07.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.3090 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)