Mar 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.51 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.31 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/04/12) 48.25/49.75 10.81/11.15 11.06/11.39 2M(29/05/12) 80.50/82.25 09.46/09.67 09.82/10.03 3M(29/06/12) 113.25/115.00 08.83/08.96 09.31/09.45 6M(28/09/12) 195.50/197.50 07.66/07.74 08.44/08.51 1Y(28/03/13) 325.25/327.25 06.41/06.45 07.54/07.58 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.9083 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)