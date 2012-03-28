Mar 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.14 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.04 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/04/12) 45.75/46.75 10.58/10.81 10.83/11.06 2M(31/05/12) 79.00/81.00 09.13/09.37 09.49/09.73 3M(29/06/12) 107.50/109.50 08.47/08.63 08.95/09.11 6M(28/09/12) 185.00/187.00 07.29/07.37 08.06/08.14 1Y(28/03/13) 309.00/311.00 06.10/06.14 07.23/07.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.9175 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)