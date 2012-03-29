Mar 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.76 percent on Thursday compared with 8.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.89 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/05/12) 36.25/38.00 08.62/09.04 08.87/09.29 2M(04/06/12) 71.25/73.00 08.20/08.40 08.56/08.76 3M(03/07/12) 100.50/102.50 07.88/08.04 08.37/08.52 6M(03/10/12) 177.25/179.25 06.91/06.99 07.68/07.76 1Y(03/04/13) 304.00/306.00 05.94/05.98 07.07/07.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.1450 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)