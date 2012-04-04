Apr 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.70 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.88 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/05/12) 35.50/37.00 08.46/08.82 08.71/09.07 2M(11/06/12) 69.00/70.75 07.96/08.16 08.32/08.52 3M(10/07/12) 96.75/98.75 07.60/07.76 08.09/08.24 6M(10/10/12) 175.25/177.25 06.85/06.93 07.62/07.70 1Y(10/04/13) 305.75/307.75 05.99/06.03 07.12/07.16 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.0465 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)