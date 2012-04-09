Apr 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.90 percent on Monday compared with 7.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.66 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/05/12) 36.00/37.50 08.54/08.90 08.79/09.14 2M(11/06/12) 69.75/71.50 08.14/08.34 08.50/08.70 3M(11/07/12) 100.00/102.00 07.82/07.98 08.31/08.46 6M(11/10/12) 181.25/183.25 07.05/07.13 07.82/07.90 1Y(11/04/13) 313.25/315.25 06.11/06.15 07.24/07.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.2765 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: The Libor Rates are as of 05 April 2012. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)