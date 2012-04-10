Apr 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.04 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.90 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.52 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/05/12) 38.25/40.00 08.52/08.91 08.77/09.16 2M(12/06/12) 70.50/72.50 08.24/08.47 08.60/08.83 3M(12/07/12) 101.50/103.50 07.95/08.11 08.44/08.59 6M(12/10/12) 184.50/186.50 07.19/07.26 07.96/08.04 1Y(12/04/13) 318.25/320.25 06.22/06.25 07.35/07.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.2040 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)