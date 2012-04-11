Apr 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.93 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.43 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/05/12) 37.25/38.50 08.51/08.79 08.75/09.04 2M(13/06/12) 70.25/72.00 08.15/08.36 08.51/08.72 3M(13/07/12) 100.50/102.50 07.82/07.98 08.30/08.46 6M(15/10/12) 185.00/187.00 07.08/07.16 07.85/07.93 1Y(15/04/13) 320.25/322.25 06.18/06.22 07.31/07.35 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.5470 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)