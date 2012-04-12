Apr 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.94 percent on Thursday compared with 7.93 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.22 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/05/12) 35.50/37.00 08.40/08.75 08.64/09.00 2M(18/06/12) 72.00/74.00 08.11/08.33 08.47/08.69 3M(16/07/12) 99.75/101.75 07.78/07.93 08.26/08.42 6M(16/10/12) 183.00/185.00 07.10/07.17 07.86/07.94 1Y(16/04/13) 319.00/321.00 06.20/06.24 07.33/07.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.4420 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)