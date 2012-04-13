Apr 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.64 percent on Friday compared with 7.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.84 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/05/12) 34.25/35.75 08.10/08.46 08.35/08.70 2M(18/06/12) 68.75/70.50 07.87/08.07 08.23/08.43 3M(17/07/12) 96.50/98.50 07.53/07.68 08.01/08.17 6M(17/10/12) 175.25/177.25 06.80/06.88 07.57/07.64 1Y(17/04/13) 305.75/307.75 05.95/05.99 07.07/07.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.4175 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)