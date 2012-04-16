Apr 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.68 percent on Monday compared with 7.64 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.88 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/05/12) 34.50/36.00 08.13/08.48 08.37/08.72 2M(18/06/12) 68.50/70.00 07.93/08.11 08.29/08.46 3M(18/07/12) 97.50/99.50 07.57/07.73 08.05/08.21 6M(18/10/12) 177.00/179.00 06.83/06.91 07.60/07.68 1Y(18/04/13) 308.50/310.50 05.97/06.01 07.10/07.14 Spot rate : 1$ = 51.6590 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)